Temperatures are set to rise this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Office forecaster are predicting a warm week for Sunderland as a ‘heatwave’ is expected to hit the UK.

The city could see temperatures hit highs of 26°C this week, with plenty of sunny weather forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office states: “Temperatures probably remaining above normal with some sunshine but also a risk of thundery showers. Muggy nights also probable.

“Winds generally light.”

Another heatwave is expected to hit this week. | National World

This is what to expect from the weather in Sunderland this week:

Monday, August 11

According to Met Office forecasters, Monday is expected to start off cloudy and there is a chance we could see some rain showers as we head into the afternoon.

Into mid-afternoon and the early evening, sunny spells are forecast with the chance of some cloud covering - highs of 24°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looks set to be a warm night, with temperatures predicted to sit around 17°C.

Tuesday, August 12

Tuesday looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with sunny spells expected right throughout the morning.

Forecasters are predicting that the summer weather will remain throughout the afternoon and into the evening, with highs of 26°C.

Another warm night is expected, with temperatures sitting around 18°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, August 13

According to forecasters, it will be more of the same on Wednesday as another warm day is expected for Sunderland.

Sunny weather is expected right throughout August 13.

It is expected to be slightly cooler on Wednesday, with temperatures hitting highs of 25°C.

Thursday, August 14

The Met Office is predicting that the warm weather will continue into Thursday, however, there could be a cloud covering throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forecasters are stating that there could be a chance of some rain showers into the afternoon.

Daily highs of 25°C.

Friday, August 15

Friday is expected to start cloudy, with some sunny spells as we head into the morning and early afternoon.

Unlike Thursday, no rain showers are expected on Friday at the time of writing.

Forecasters are expecting it to be slightly cooler on Friday, with highs of 21°C predicted.