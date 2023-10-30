News you can trust since 1873
Clean-up operation launched after huge waves threw ocean debris onto Seaburn promenade

Seaburn suffered the brunt of huge weekend waves.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:36 GMT- 1 min read
Sunderland City Council has today (October 30) launched a clean-up operation after a large amount of ocean debris was washed up onto Seaburn promenade by huge waves.

Photographs sent to the Echo show large amounts of seaweed and driftwood strewn across the walkway.

Large amounts of debris washed up on Seaburn promenade. Photo: John Alderson
Large amounts of debris washed up on Seaburn promenade. Photo: John Alderson
A Council spokesperson said: "Council teams are working hard to clean up the seafront after a period of bad weather has caused a large amount of debris including driftwood, rocks, and seaweed to wash up onto footpaths, resulting in some damage.

"Four tractors are on site at Seaburn and Roker beaches as we clear up the debris, which has been washed up by huge waves over the weekend."

The aftermath of the recent stormy weather. Photograph: John Alderson.
The aftermath of the recent stormy weather. Photograph: John Alderson.

With Storm Ciaran set to hit our shores on Wednesday night and into Thursday, it may not be the last time clean-up teams have to be deployed.

The spokesperson added: "The weather forecast over the coming days means that debris may be washed up again, but the team will continue to prioritise keeping footpaths clear for residents and visitors to the area."