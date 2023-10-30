Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland City Council has today (October 30) launched a clean-up operation after a large amount of ocean debris was washed up onto Seaburn promenade by huge waves.

Photographs sent to the Echo show large amounts of seaweed and driftwood strewn across the walkway.

Large amounts of debris washed up on Seaburn promenade. Photo: John Alderson

A Council spokesperson said: "Council teams are working hard to clean up the seafront after a period of bad weather has caused a large amount of debris including driftwood, rocks, and seaweed to wash up onto footpaths, resulting in some damage.

"Four tractors are on site at Seaburn and Roker beaches as we clear up the debris, which has been washed up by huge waves over the weekend."

The aftermath of the recent stormy weather. Photograph: John Alderson.

With Storm Ciaran set to hit our shores on Wednesday night and into Thursday, it may not be the last time clean-up teams have to be deployed.