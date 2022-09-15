The UK is currently preparing for a three-day weekend to honour Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week and whose life will be celebrated during her funeral on Monday, September 19. The day of the funeral has been marked as a national Bank Holiday.

What will the weather be on the weekend of the Queen’s funeral in Sunderland?

The Met Office is expecting a dry period throughout the three day weekend in Sunderland, albeit with temperatures lower than most would be hoping for.

Bank Holiday weather: What is the Met Office predicting in Sunderland for the day of The Queen's funeral? (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Saturday, September 17 will start dry with pockets of sunshine pushing through a predominantly overcast sky with temperatures not expected to reach anything above 14°C. Any sunny periods are likely to subside by the middle of the afternoon leaving clouds for the remainder of the day with temperatures falling to 10°C overnight.

Sunday will see much of the same with sunny spells possible throughout the day and highs of 14°C. What will the weather be in Sunderland on the day of the Queen’s funeral?

Following two days of grey, cloudy weather the sun is set to return on Monday, September 19. After a period of cloud throughout the night, these conditions will step aside for sunny conditions from around 7am which will last throughout the morning.

At 11am, when the funeral is set to begin, these sunny skies are expected to be prominent with a small set of cloudy weather moving across the North East at around 1pm before the rest of the day continues with clear skies.

Despite the nicer weather, temperatures will remain colder than what we have seen so far in September with highs of 14°C and the Met Office predicting this will only feel like 12°C to 13°C. Wind speeds on Monday will also fall from around 20-25 miles per hour on Saturday and Sunday to 13-15 miles per hour on the day of the funeral.