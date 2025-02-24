Today (February 24) sees the start of the half-term holidays for schools in Sunderland, Newcastle and South Tyneside, and with parents looking to keep their children entertained the weather can play a crucial role in enabling families to enjoy the many outdoor activities that the North East has to offer.

Whilst the February break often arrives with the region still in the grips of winter, this half-term looks set to have a distinctly spring like feel to the weather with mild temperatures, little rain and plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

So if you’re looking to get the kids out and about this half-term to keep them entertained then check out the Met Office weather forecast for the week ahead for Sunderland, Newcastle and South Shields.

The sun looks set to shine this half-term.

Today looks set to be a pleasant day with long spells of sunshine and a temperature high of 11 degrees Celsius. It will be a predominantly dry day, although the chance of a light shower increases to 30% between 1pm and 2pm.

Tuesday will once again see plenty of sunshine with temperatures rising to nine degrees Celsius in light South Westerly winds. The chance of rain will be less than 10% throughout the day, apart from between 3pm and 4pm when it increases to 30%.

Wednesday currently looks to be the most unsettled day of the week, with cloudy skies and light rain throughout the morning followed by sunny spells and light rain showers in the afternoon. It will be a cooler day with temperatures rising to seven degrees Celsius.

Thursday looks set to be a pleasant day with long spells of sunshine and less than a 10% chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to nine degrees Celsius in light westerly winds.

Friday looks set to be a repeat of Thursday with long spells of sunshine and less than 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will again rise to nine degrees Celsius in light westerly winds.

Saturday will see an increasing amount of sunshine with the percentage chance of rainfall decreasing from 20% at 9am to less than 5% in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to nine degrees Celsius in light South Westerly winds.

Sunday will be another day of sunny spells with the percentage chance of rain varying between 5% and 20%. Temperatures will reach a high of nine degrees Celsius in moderate South Westerly winds.

This is the forecast for the week ahead at the time of writing and is subject to change.