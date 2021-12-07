Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for wind across the North East as Storm Barra arrives in the North East just days after the region felt the wrath of Storm Arwen.
Here are 15 pictures of Sunderland as Storm Barra arrives in the city.
1. High waves
Storm Barra hits the coast at Roker, Sunderland.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Feeling the cold
Storm Barra hits the coast at Roker, Sunderland.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Tree damage
Council workers tackling fallen trees on Silksworth road in the East Herrington
Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP
4. Awaiting the storm
Storm Barra hits the coast at Roker, Sunderland.
Photo: Stu Norton