Storm Barra is set to bring winds of up to 70mph

15 pictures of Storm Barra arriving in Sunderland as 70mph winds set to batter region

Storm Barra is set to hit the North East with 70mph winds just days after Storm Arwen caused chaos around the region.

By Sam Johnson
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 6:15 pm

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for wind across the North East as Storm Barra arrives in the North East just days after the region felt the wrath of Storm Arwen.

Keep up to date with Storm Barra via our live blog

Here are 15 pictures of Sunderland as Storm Barra arrives in the city.

1. High waves

Storm Barra hits the coast at Roker, Sunderland.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Feeling the cold

Storm Barra hits the coast at Roker, Sunderland.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Tree damage

Council workers tackling fallen trees on Silksworth road in the East Herrington

Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

4. Awaiting the storm

Storm Barra hits the coast at Roker, Sunderland.

Photo: Stu Norton

