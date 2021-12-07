Storm Barra LIVE updates: North East sees high winds as second storm hits the region
Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for wind across the North East as the repair and recovery mission continues following Storm Arwen.
The Met Office has predicted that wind gusts up to 50mph will batter the North East today, December 7 as a yellow weather warning for high winds remains in place.
Forecasters are not expecting winds to be as heavy as what the North East experienced during Storm Arwen on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28, however they could still cause some disruption.
The most recent warning from the Met Office comes as some parts of the region are still suffering from the damage caused by the Storm Arwen, which brought heavy rain and snow.
Scroll down to see our live weather updates for today (Tuesday, December 7):
LIVE Storm Barra updates
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 14:18
Sunderland City Council advise against venturing onto beaches and the promenade at the seafront
A spokesperson at Sunderland Council said: “The Met Office have issued a Yellow Weather Warning about #StormBarra which is expected tomorrow and Wednesday, bringing with it the potential for further travel disruption and damage.
“Potential for large coastal waves and flooding, we advise against venturing onto beaches and the promenade at the seafront.
“Our teams have been out already gritting priority A and B routes, and our nightshift crew will continue throughout the night.”
The wind has started to pick up in South Tyneside
Storm Barra arrives in South Tyneside
How will Storm Barra impact the region compared to its predecessor, Storm Arwen?
Storm Barra is moving from the west to the east, with gusts of up to 80 miles per hour expected across Ireland as well as Wales and Western England. The storm has already ravaged parts of Ireland and Cornwall. Winds are expected to reach 50 miles per hour in the region according to the Met Office.
In comparison, Storm Arwen brought winds of up to 100 miles per hour to the North East last week.
Arwen caused a red weather warning across the North East coast and into Scotland as it approached the UK, with similar wind speeds not expected from Storm Barra.
Met Office forecasters have predicted a cold and blustery afternoon
Hundreds of North East households left them without electricity after Storm Arwen
Misery continues for hundreds of households in the North East of England after Arwen left them without electricity.
Northern Powergrid said it is in “the final push” to reconnect 500 customers who remained without power on this morning, Tuesday, December 7.
Downing Street has said it is “unacceptable” that some homes remain without power following Storm Arwen.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said 686 homes have had their power restored since Monday to leave around 539 still without supply.
He added: “It’s obviously unacceptable that these homes, these families are without power, we’ve seen the situation improve but that will not be of help to those who are still facing this challenge.”
Heavy snow is expected across parts of Scotland and northern England from late on Tuesday morning, the Met Office said, although mostly between the Scottish Highlands and the Pennines.
The Met Office say ‘it is likely that Barra will not be as bad as Arwen'
The first early effects of Storm Barra have been felt across the UK and Ireland, with gusty winds battering communities already enduring days-long power outages.
The Met Office said it is likely that Barra will not be as bad as Arwen, its predecessor, but that disruption to the travel network is likely, with snow and heavy rain in some areas until Wednesday.
Elsewhere, some short-term loss of power is possible due to the wind.
There is also “a small chance” that larger-than-usual waves in coastal areas could present a risk of injury or potentially a threat to life if wild winds whip street furniture and beach material into the air.
Gusts of 70mph have already been recorded at Berry Head in south Devon, and on Sherkin Island, south-west of Co Cork in Ireland.
There were further gusts of 69mph at Aberdaron, on the western tip of the Llyn Peninsula in Wales.
Met Office spokeswoman Nicky Maxey said: “We are not expecting the impacts of Barra to be as bad as we saw with Arwen.
“Storm Barra will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to many parts of the UK today.
“We may see some snow on the higher ground, too.
“It is unlikely to be as impactful as Storm Arwen last week but there will be blustery conditions so people should still be prepared.”