Gill and John Griffith receiving their MBEs from Prince William at Windsor Castle.

The founders of a Washington-based charity which helps provide safe drinking water across the world have been handed MBEs by Prince William

Husband and wife John and Gill Griffith, who founded Grifaid in 2010, featured in the New Year’s Honours list for services to health and international economic development. They received their awards at Windsor Castle.

Grifaid generates funds through charity donations, used to help supply water filters. Designed and developed by John, the filters have been designed to provide safe drinking water around in more than 50 countries.

The Safe Water Trust is a not-for-profit company which serves as the manufacturing arm of Grifaid. With a team of five permanent staff and the support of volunteers, it makes filters for the charity, international NGOs, aid organisations and other charities at its Washington factory.

Grifaid estimates up to 1.5 million people have been able to access safe drinking water as a result.

The filters are used by organisations including Oxfam, Save The Children, International Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontières.

John Griffith said: “We are very proud to have received such prestigious recognition for Grifaid.

"However, this would not have been possible without the fantastic work of our staff and volunteers, who support us in assembling the filters and running The Safe Water Trust, and we would like to thank them for their amazing efforts.

“Due to multiple humanitarian crises around the world, there is a growing need for solutions that can provide people with safe drinking water and we would encourage anyone interested in helping us to make a difference to get in touch about volunteering."

Gill added: “We were greatly honoured to receive our MBEs at Windsor Castle and were made to feel very welcome on the day. Prince William was very interested in our work and the filters and asked us plenty of questions.

“John has a background in engineering so I was keen to find something to keep him busy when he retired in 2009.

"Little did we know that the charity would become such a huge part of our lives for the last 15 years.