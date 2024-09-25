Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Washington poet Nasim Rebecca Asl is in the running for one of the UK’s most prestigious poetry prizes, the 2024 Forward Prizes for Poetry.

Washington poet Nasim Rebecca Asl is up for a major award, with Craig Charles chairing the judging panel. | PA

This year, for the first time, the coveted and influential prizes for poetry will be announced at the Durham Book Festival on Thursday October 10.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by author, performer and poet, Joelle Taylor at Durham Gala Theatre and will feature the poet Kayo Chingonyi and BBC Radio 6 Music's Craig Charles, who is this year’s chair of judges and a poet himself.

The 20 shortlisted poets will perform their work at the event, offering audiences a unique opportunity to hear a snapshot of the UK and Ireland’s best published poets at work today in the contemporary poetry scene.

Nasim was supported through New Writing North’s young people’s programme. Her work has been published widely in magazines and anthologies.

She is in contention for the Jerwood Prize for Best Single Poem Performed in the Forward Prizes shortlists, for Choose Your Own Adventure. If successful she will also win £1,000.

In 2021 she received a Scottish Book Trust New Writers Award for Poetry; and she was shortlisted for the 2022 Edwin Morgan Poetry Award.

Over the last three decades the Forward Prizes have celebrated some of the most recognised names in poetry including Simon Armitage, Thom Gunn, Seamus Heaney, Ted Hughes, Carol Ann Duffy, Claudia Rankine, Jackie Kay and Caleb Femi.

Rebecca Wilkie, director of Durham Book Festival, said: “This year, Durham Book Festival is delighted to host the announcement of the prizes for the first time.

“It’s particularly thrilling to see a local author, supported by New Writing North’s writing development programmes, shortlisted for such a prestigious award.”

Craig Charles, said: “Poetry has long been an important part of my life, and my love for it has been a driver for championing poetry on my BBC6 show.

“My favourite part of this process was getting to spend intensive time with these fresh voices and my fellow judges – all professional poets. I especially love getting to showcase the vibrant spoken word scene I love so much.”

New Writing North runs a number of writing development schemes, workshops, and initiatives for young writers. The charity also produces Durham Book Festival each year for Durham City Council.