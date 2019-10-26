The blaze broke out above The Pickle Bar and Kitchen, in Vine Place, at around 1am on Saturday, October 26.

Adrian Jackson, Group Manager at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS), told the Echo that the cordon, which extends around The Pickle and takes in two other businesses on Vine Place, would stay up throughout Saturday – and that the affected premises would remain closed “until further notice”.

Crews from Sunderland Central, Marley Park and Farringdon Fire Stations were called to the scene at 1am, a spokeswoman for TWFRS said.

Mr Jackson added: “There is no risk to the public. The pathway will be closed for a little while longer. The businesses will be closed until further notice.”

Two rooms on the second floor above The Pickle were affected by the incident. One was severely damaged by the blaze, while the whole second floor suffered smoke damage.