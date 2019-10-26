Vine Place fire: Sunderland businesses closed 'until further notice' after blaze rips through building's second floor
Businesses will remain closed until further notice after a fire in the early hours which destroyed the second floor of a building in Sunderland city centre.
The blaze broke out above The Pickle Bar and Kitchen, in Vine Place, at around 1am on Saturday, October 26.
A police and fire service cordon remained in place by mid-morning, with investigatory work still underway at the scene.
Adrian Jackson, Group Manager at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS), told the Echo that the cordon, which extends around The Pickle and takes in two other businesses on Vine Place, would stay up throughout Saturday – and that the affected premises would remain closed “until further notice”.
Crews from Sunderland Central, Marley Park and Farringdon Fire Stations were called to the scene at 1am, a spokeswoman for TWFRS said.
Mr Jackson added: “There is no risk to the public. The pathway will be closed for a little while longer. The businesses will be closed until further notice.”
The Group Manager said that crews used two jets, two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus to bring the fire under control by 2.30am on Saturday.
Two rooms on the second floor above The Pickle were affected by the incident. One was severely damaged by the blaze, while the whole second floor suffered smoke damage.
A police vehicle was still at the scene as of 11.30am on Saturday, but Northumbria Police were unable to offer any comment when contacted by the Echo.