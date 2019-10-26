Four fire crews scrambled after blaze breaks out in Sunderland city centre
An investigation is underway after a second-floor fire above a business in Sunderland city centre.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) confirmed to the Echo that four of its crews were called to the city’s Vine Place to reports of a blaze at a commercial premises at around 1am on Saturday, October 26.
Firefighters from Sunderland Central, Marley Park and Farringdon attended the scene, alongside officers from Northumbria Police.
A spokeswoman for TWFRS confirmed that nobody was injured in the fire, and that two rooms on the second floor of the property were affected.
She added: “A room on the second floor was 100% severely damaged by fire, and the whole of the second floor was 100% severely damaged by smoke.”
Fire crews remained on scene throughout Saturday morning, the spokeswoman said, and were expected to return in order to determine the cause of the fire.