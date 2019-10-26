The fire in Vine Place. Picture: Emma Campbell.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) confirmed to the Echo that four of its crews were called to the city’s Vine Place to reports of a blaze at a commercial premises at around 1am on Saturday, October 26.

Firefighters from Sunderland Central, Marley Park and Farringdon attended the scene, alongside officers from Northumbria Police.

A spokeswoman for TWFRS confirmed that nobody was injured in the fire, and that two rooms on the second floor of the property were affected.

She added: “A room on the second floor was 100% severely damaged by fire, and the whole of the second floor was 100% severely damaged by smoke.”

