A shocking video shows the moment a van hit a parked car in Sunderland and drove off.

At around 10.30pm on Saturday (October 4), a van drove into a parked car on Chatterton Street, Southwick.

CCTV footage shared by the car’s owner shows a white van knocking into the vehicle, before briefly stopping then driving away without leaving any details.

The owner says her car has been “significantly” damaged by the impact. In a statement shared with the Echo, she said: “I have CCTV footage of the incident, but the registration number isn’t clearly visible.

“I’m hoping someone with expertise in video enhancement might be able to help clarify the footage or that anyone who was in the area and saw something might come forward.

“If anyone witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or can help improve the video quality, please contact me directly or report any information to the police referencing incident number NP- 20251004-1182.

“Thank you to anyone who can help — even the smallest detail might make a big difference.”

Northumbria Police confirmed to the Echo that they are dealing with the incident.