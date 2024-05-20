University of Sunderland defends 462% rise in parking charges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘They might have shot themselves in the foot, because the car parks might be empty’

Parking at the university will cost much more from August 1.

The University of Sunderland has angered its own staff and students by announcing a steep increase in parking charges on its campuses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Thursday, August 1 employees will see a rise from £1.30 to £6 per day - or 462% - and from 35p to £1.60 per hour which is also around four-and-a-half times more and hundreds of pounds over a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The university has told staff that it "must make cost-saving measures and critically assess all areas of income" and it does "acknowledge the impact this unfortunate increase will have on many students and staff".

It expects the charges to raise an additional £900,000 in revenue.

Christine Rollinson, a student support officer who works at St Peter's Campus, said: "We’re annoyed. It's a lot of money and it doesn't take into account what you earn. The students pay it too, as if they haven't paid enough in fees.

"People will be looking for parking spaces in the streets. They might have shot themselves in the foot, because the car parks might be empty. I can't see them making that £900,000."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Students' Union at the University has started an online petition to stop the rise.

The union's website says: "As some staff and students live in locations such as Teesside, Durham and Northumberland and have no other choice but to drive in for lectures and other university based sessions, needless to say that this announcement has come as a shock.

"(We) understand that for some of our nursing courses, our students spend 50% of their course on campus in lectures, simulation or other sessions.

"For those that have no choice but to drive, this is extremely worrying because some can not justify attending sessions on campus with such fees in place unnecessarily."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the University of Sunderland said: "As part of the university's plans to reduce expenditure and increase income, we have undertaken a review of parking charges on our campuses.

"We have always done our best to maintain car parking charges at the City Centre and St Peter’s campuses at the same rate for many years.

"The current cost for parking on campus is significantly below parking charges in Sunderland and other comparable city centres in the region."