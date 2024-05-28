Unhelpful Durham car park signage leaves pedestrians scratching their heads

By Tony Gillan
Published 28th May 2024, 15:38 BST
The signage in this car park is somehow perhaps lacking.

This video footage was taken at the Riverwalk car park which serves the Odeon Luxe and other businesses in Durham City, and it’s fair to say seeing is believing.

It shows signage leading pedestrians on a twisting, narrow route, only for them to end up at a dead end where the pathway is bricked up with breeze blocks.

Watch the video and take a look.

