Paul Holborn, right, with friend and supporter Jeff Cowell after the Fort Lauderdale Marathon.

A former Sunderland professional boxer has raised money for charities by tearing up the streets of Florida in his latest marathon. But he still wasn't happy.

Texas-based Paul Holborn, known simply as "The Mackem" during his fighting career, ran in the the Fort Lauderdale Marathon, to raise money for FareShare North East, which takes good-to-eat surplus food from the food industry and diverts it to good causes.

Paul, 39, completed the February 18 race in a very creditable time - though he wanted to beat his personal best, but missed out.

His first ever marathon was in San Antonio in Texas on December 3 in just three hours, one minute.

Paul said: "I’m over the moon to report I have been able to raise £1,180 for FareShare NE and £128.50 of gift aid. People have been very generous, I’d like to personally thank everyone who either donated or spread the word.

"It was a great day, the weather was a bit rainy and overcast which kept the temperature around 22c. We got lucky.

"I was aiming for a personal best, but it didn't happen. It just wasn't my day, I came in at 3hr 13minutes; 12 minutes slower than in December. I'll reflect on my mistakes over the next few days and get back to the drawing board."

Paul was supposed to run with his friend Andrew Bonnar, originally from Newcastle. Unfortunately Andrew was injured the week earlier and couldn't compete.

However, another friend, Jeff Cowell, travelled from Red House to offer support, making his way around the course to hand nutrition to Paul as he passed.

Jeff also brought the Sunderland AFC flag and mentioned that many runners recognised it and yelled "Sunderland 'Till I Die" as they passed. The Netflix show is a worldwide hit.

Paul added: "I’m going to continue running and raising money for North East charities.

"Many ex-sport people give back to the community with training and advice. I have no desire to ever enter a boxing gym again, so I’m happy I finally found something where I can help give back to the community where I grew up.

"I love Sunderland, I love the people and I miss it every day."