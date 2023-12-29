Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former boxer Paul Holborn is competing again - in marathons.

A former Sunderland boxer now living in Texas is running a marathon to raise money for a North East charity.

On February 24, Paul Holborn contests the Fort Lauderdale Marathon, with sponsorship going to FareShare North East, which takes good-to-eat surplus food from the food industry and diverts it to good causes across the region.

Paul, 39, retired from professional boxing at 26. During his days in the ring he was a respected lightweight and know simply as The Mackem.

He remains super-fit and in March runs a 50-mile race in Memphis, followed by the World Marathon Challenge in 2025; seven marathons in seven days on seven continents.

He left Sunderland in 2011 and now lives with his wife Nicola, from Hartlepool , and daughter Paris. They moved first to Canada, built a telecommunications company and sold it in 2020 to American company Congruex, where they both now work.

The San Antonio Marathon on December 3 was Paul's first ever race, but he surprised himself by finishing in just three hours, one minute.

Paul Holborn, in black, during his successful San Antonio Marathon earlier this month.

In Fort Lauderdale he will run with Andrew Bonnar, a Florida man originally from Newcastle. Andrew is doing the half-marathon.

Paul only got into running in July 2023 "after 10 years of doing nothing".

He said: "I never really liked running, especially more than 30 minutes. But the euphoria you get from running multiple miles makes it all worth it.

"Only running can clear my mind. No matter what my problems are, at the end of the run, I will have solved all my problems and feel better than any other exercise can achieve.

"I miss everything about Sunderland; bar the weather. We have the best coastline in the world. The people are hands down the best people, friendliest and will help a stranger at any opportunity.

"My favourite foods are Sunday roasts and curry. I’ve never had a better curry anywhere in the world than Sunderland.

"Rivalry with Andrew will be put aside for 24 hours. We both miss home, we decided to give back to the Northeast and I cant think of a better way than through Fairshare NE."

Andrew added: "There’s something funny about a Mackem and a Geordie running a race together, instead of fighting about who is the best team in the North East."