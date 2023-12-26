Gentoo staff raise £7,000 for mental health charity Sunderland Mind

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Louise Bassett, left, chief executive officer at Gentoo with Leigh Ann Thomson, operational development manager at Sunderland Mind.

Staff at Wearside housing association Gentoo have managed to raise an impressive £7,018, from their own pockets, to support one of their corporate charities for 2023 - Sunderland Mind.

At the beginning of the year, Gentoo Group workers chose the mental health organisation, as well as Sunderland Foodbank, as their corporate charities for 2023.

Throughout the year, they have supported both charities through fundraising activities, such as their popular monthly payroll deduction scheme, coffee mornings, raffles across the organisation, foodbank donations and the - greatly enjoyed - Christmas jumper day.

Sunderland Mind is an independent charity based in the city. It helps local people to achieve positive mental health. All the money the organisation raises benefits and supports Wearside communities and the residents who live in them.

Louise Bassett is the chief executive officer at Gentoo Group.

She said: “The generosity from our colleagues towards our chosen charities impresses me every year. We want our communities to thrive and supporting local charities is one way we can help to do this.

“Sunderland Mind is a fantastic charity which makes a massive difference in the city, and we wish both charities the very best for 2024.”

Trish Cornish, who is the chief executive officer at Sunderland Mind, said: “As an organisation we are overwhelmed by the support we have received from Gentoo and all the staff, the funds raised will be a fantastic help in supporting our groups in the coming year.

"Thank you just doesn’t seem enough.”