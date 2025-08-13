Tyne Tunnel weekend works come to an end more than a year after it started

More than a year of weekend maintenance work at the Tyne Tunnels has come to an end.

TT2, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, has confirmed to its customers that the weekend maintenance work on the Northbound tunnel has come to an end.

It means that normal weekend operations has resumed and both tunnels will be available.

Having started on Friday, June 7, 2024, the Northbound tunnel was closed to motorists nearly every weekend (the tunnels remained open during peak times such as Christmas and the Great North Run) until 6am on the following Monday to allow for the work to be carried out.

Initially due to end on March 3, 2025, TT2 announced in February that the deadline was being extended to the summer.

The Tyne Tunnels. | National World

The conclusion of the work was confirmed in an email to TT2 customers this week.

The email said: “We’re pleased to let you know that the scheduled weekend maintenance works on the Northbound Tyne Tunnel have now concluded, and normal weekend operations have resumed with both tunnels available.

”This essential maintenance forms part of our long-term commitment to ensuring that the Tyne Tunnels remain a reliable, safe and efficient route across the Tyne, providing a key connection for communities and businesses across the region.

”We’d like to thank you for your patience and understanding while these works were underway.

“Your support helped us carry out the work, while keeping weekday travel unaffected by these works.

”With the tunnel now fully open on weekends, we hope this brings some added convenience as work takes place across other regional transport networks.

“Looking ahead, some overnight maintenance may continue, scheduled during off-peak periods to minimise disruption.”

For more details on the Tyne Tunnels, visit: https://www.tt2.co.uk/.