Tyne Tunnel operator announces weekend maintenance work extension

Maintenance work at the Tyne Tunnels is set to run over the original deadline.

TT2, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, has announced that it will be extending the deadline for the weekend maintenance work to the northbound tunnel.

However, in an email to customers, TT2 has stated that the work will now be extended until Summer 2025 - with no official deadline date set for the end of the work.

It means that motorists will be set for further delays trying to cross between North and South Tyneside as the southbound tunnel will continue to operate on a single-lane bi-directional mode.

TT2’s email to customers states: “We want to inform you that the ongoing weekend works on the Northbound Tyne Tunnel will be extended until Summer 2025.

“We know how important the Tyne Tunnels are to your travel plans, and we want to reassure you that these maintenance works are essential to keeping the tunnels in the best possible condition.

“Large-scale projects like this can sometimes take longer than expected due to a range of factors, and we are committed to making sure the tunnels provide safe, reliable and efficient journeys for many years to come.

Given the nature of the work, maintenance will continue over the weekends when tunnel traffic is approximately half of weekday levels, minimising disruption, particularly while regional transport challenges are ongoing.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause for weekend travellers, to help you avoid delays, we encourage you to consider planning ahead for off-peak travel times.

“Please know that we are working closely with our contractors to complete the necessary work as quickly as possible, the safety and quality of the tunnels remain our top priorities.

“We are grateful for your patience and understanding as the work continues. We will keep you updated with any further developments.

“Both tunnels will continue to operate as normal Monday to Friday.”

The extension of the work means that the northbound tunnel will be closed to members of the public from 8pm on Fridays until 6am on Mondays to allow for the work to be carried out.