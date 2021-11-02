Two vehicle collision on the A19 near Seaham leaves one lane closed
One lane heading northbound on the A19 near Seaham has been closed due to a two vehicle collision.
Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A19 northbound, near Seaham, between the A1018 and the A690 shortly before 8am on Tuesday, November 2.
According to a tweet from National Highways: North East, one lane has been closed to allow for work to be carried out at the incident.
A Durham Constabulary spokesperson commented: “Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A19 near Seaham shortly before 8am this morning (November 2).
“Thankfully both drivers did not receive any injuries."
A National Highways: North-East tweet said: “A19 northbound between the A1018 and the A690 we are responding to reports of a two-vehicle collision. Lane one has been closed at scene to allow police to deal.”