Two vehicle collision on the A19 near Seaham leaves one lane closed

One lane heading northbound on the A19 near Seaham has been closed due to a two vehicle collision.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 9:41 am

Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A19 northbound, near Seaham, between the A1018 and the A690 shortly before 8am on Tuesday, November 2.

According to a tweet from National Highways: North East, one lane has been closed to allow for work to be carried out at the incident.

Police have confirmed that both drivers did not receive any injuries as a result of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson commented: “Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A19 near Seaham shortly before 8am this morning (November 2).

“Thankfully both drivers did not receive any injuries."

Read More

Read More
Victim suffered head injuries in attack at Washington Skate Park

A National Highways: North-East tweet said: “A19 northbound between the A1018 and the A690 we are responding to reports of a two-vehicle collision. Lane one has been closed at scene to allow police to deal.”

One lane was closed on the A19 northbound as a result of the crash. Photo: Google Maps.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

SeahamA19Police