A senior officer at Northumbria Police has warned those responsible that they will be “brought to justice” as the force calls for witnesses to the assault to come forward.

The incident is reported to have taken place on Tuesday, October 12, at around 6.30pm at Washington Skate Park, near Washington Leisure Centre.

A 23-year-old man was assaulted by a group who began throwing objects at him, before proceeding to attack him.

Northumbria Police has issued an appeal following the assault.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident to identify those involved – and they believe that various people who were in the area at the time may have witnessed the attack.

Inspector Nick Gjorven, of Northumbria Police, said: “We will not tolerate violent incidents such as this and I am appealing to anyone who saw this assault to come forward.

“The victim has understandably been left shaken by the incident and we are committed to identifying those involved and ensuring they have their day in court.

“We are carrying out a number of lines of inquiry, and I would seriously encourage those responsible to hand themselves in to police – before we turn up at your door.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be the key piece of evidence that ensures perpetrators are rightly brought to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website quoting reference NP-20211012-0848.

Alternatively you can email [email protected]

