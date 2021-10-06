Two people required hospital treatment following a crash on Chester Road
Paramedics have taken to people to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Chester Road in Sunderland.
Emergency services from were called to the scene on Chester Road, near the University of Sunderland’s City Campus, just before 6.15pm on Wednesday, October 6, to a two-vehicle collision.
It is reported that a passing ambulance from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) stopped at the scene assist and then called for a second as a backup support.
Northumbria Police were also present at the scene, with both ambulances helping to take two patients to Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Their condition remains unknown at this time.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 6.13pm this evening to a two vehicle road traffic collision on Chester Road in Sunderland.
“A passing ambulance stopped to help and called for a second for backup support.
"Both ambulances helped to take two patients to Sunderland Royal Hospital."