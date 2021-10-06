Two people required hospital treatment following a crash on Chester Road

Emergency services from were called to the scene on Chester Road, near the University of Sunderland’s City Campus, just before 6.15pm on Wednesday, October 6, to a two-vehicle collision.

It is reported that a passing ambulance from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) stopped at the scene assist and then called for a second as a backup support.

Northumbria Police were also present at the scene, with both ambulances helping to take two patients to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Their condition remains unknown at this time.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 6.13pm this evening to a two vehicle road traffic collision on Chester Road in Sunderland.

Damage could be seen to a traffic light at the scene.

