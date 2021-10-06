Three men arrested after police find suspected cannabis farm in Sunderland

Northumbria Police have arrested three men after they were called to a Sunderland address following a report of an attempted burglary.

By Ryan Smith
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 5:00 pm

Officers were called to an address in Newcastle Road, Sunderland, shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 5, after receiving a report of an attempted burglary.

It is understood that two men were seen attempting to gain access to a property but left the scene in a vehicle empty-handed.

When officers attended the scene and entered the premises, they located a suspected cannabis farm which covered two floors – with a number of plants at various stages of growth.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of producing Class A drugs and remain in police custody at this time.

Officers have confirmed that the farm has since been dismantled and the drugs have been seized.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.20pm yesterday (Tuesday) we received a report of an attempted burglary at an address on Newcastle Road, Sunderland.

“It was reported that two males were seen attempting to gain access to a property, but left the scene in a vehicle empty-handed.

“Emergency services attended and upon entering the premises they located a suspected cannabis farm covering two floors, with a number of plants at various stages of growth.

“The farm has since been dismantled and the drugs seized. Three men have been arrested on suspicion of producing Class A drugs and remain in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the discovery. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211005-0656.”

