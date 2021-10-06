The 15 Sunderland premises awarded four or five star food hygiene ratings since July

Food Hygiene Rating inspectors have awarded these Sunderland establishments four and five star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good”.

These are the Sunderland businesses that received a four or five food hygiene rating in July, August and September.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order.

SR1:

Coffee @ The Bothy, Ground Floor, 18 John Street, Sunderland, SR1 1HT – rated five on July 8, 2021.

Spent Grain, Flat 1, 67 John Street, Sunderland, SR1 1QH – rated five on August 24, 2021.

Proven People, 1-2 Burdon Road, Sunderland, SR1 1QB – rated five on August 19, 2021.

Angels, 12 Derwent Street, Sunderland, SR1 3NT – rated four on August 10, 2021.

DF Kitchen, 12 Fawcett Street, Sunderland, SR1 1SJ – rated four on August 5, 2021.

SR2:

Fratelli, 20 Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, SR2 0RN – rated five on July 31, 2021.

Cream Curls / King Of Fast Food, 22 Windsor Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland, SR2 9QF – rated four on July 19, 2021.

Spice Box Street Food Ltd, 27 Villette Road, Sunderland, SR2 8RH – rated four on August 26, 2021.

SR3:

Cantonese Delight, 14 William Doxford Centre, Sunderland, SR3 2NE – rated four on July 17, 2021.

SR4:

The Broadway Wok, 91 The Broadway, Sunderland, SR4 8PA – rated five on July 14, 2021.

Fattoush Express, 218 Chester Road, Sunderland, SR4 7HR – rated four on August 17, 2021.

SR5:

Cafe Pausa, Unit 1, Timber Beach Road, Sunderland, SR5 3XG – rated five on August 4, 2021.

SR6:

Shagorika, The Shagorika, 3 Queens Parade, Sunderland, SR6 8DA – rated five on August 9, 2021.

Alishaan By The Sea, 11 Station Road, Fulwell, Sunderland, SR6 9AA – rated five on September 8, 2021.

The Waterfront Cafe Bar, Whitburn Bents Road, Sunderland, SR6 8AD – rated four on July 2, 2021.

