Two charged with murder of Washington dad Gavin Moon

Two men have been charged with the murder of dad-of-two Gavin Moon.

Mr Moon, 31, was found dead with a fatal stab wound at a house in Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, Washington, at 2pm on Tuesday.

Gavin Moon.

Northumbria Police have since arrested five people in connection with their inquiry.

On Saturday afternoon they announced that Brian Goldsmith, 47, and Luc Barker, 28, have been charged with murder.

Goldsmith of Wayman Street, Sunderland, and Barker of Trafalgar Road, Washington, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before magistrates on South Tyneside on Monday.

A 36-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released with no further action to be taken.

Flowers near the Washington house where Mr Moon's body was discovered.

A fourth man, aged 46, also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

A 24-year-old man released earlier in the week will not face any further action.

Officers are emphasising that the case is an isolated incident.