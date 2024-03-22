Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 16-year-old boy who took his own life had been suspended from school and was under supervision by the Government's anti-radicalisation Prevent programme, an inquest has heard.

A hearing at Sunderland City Hall coroner's court today, Friday, March, 22, was told Mikolaj Pawel Piszczek had been seen by a motorist on Wearmouth Bridge on the afternoon of Friday, June 23, 2023.

A Northumbria Police statement ready by coroner's officer Jessica Lee said concerns had been raised in February 2022 that a school friend was trying to influence Mikolaj's opinions 'on various subjects such as religion'.

(Right) Mikolaj Pawel Piszczek and (left) his devastated parents Pawel and Luiza Piszczek.

Mikolaj had been denied his mobile phone and access to the social media Discord app due to an incident at school in April 2023, and the day before he died, had attended a meeting with a Home Office intervention provider.

Material on his phone had been classified as 'curiosity, rather than radicalisation'.

The inquest heard Mikolaj had been registered with Sunderland's children's service Together for Children as 'a child in need' due to the perceived risk of radicalisation and there had been plans to provide support for both him and his parents.

An assessment has been carried out and a first care team meting scheduled for June 28 - five days after his death.

A statement from Mikolaj's school, St Aidan's Academy, said he had been 'implicated in orchestrating a malicious cyberattack on a year 11 parents' session and suspended for 20 days'.

He had been provided with a home tutor in order to complete his exams.

Joanne Tweedy, a nurse with Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS mental health trust's children and young people's service (CYPS) told the hearing she had assessed Mikolaj in April 2023 in the presence of his parents Pawel and Luiza Piszczek.

"He did not appear to be low in mood and he did appear to be remorseful and embarrassed by his recent actions at school," she said.

With regard to the on-line parents' evening, "Mikolaj said he did not join in himself, however, he did feel responsible for sharing the link," said Ms Tweedy.

"Mikolaj said he did see it was a silly decision and he should not have done it. He acknowledged it had affected his parents, his friends' parents, the school and himself and he had been remorseful for his actions."

They had discussed two previous occasions on which Mikolaj had had suicidal thoughts. In 2018, he had put a ligature around his neck: "He said that he was feeling worthless because he had received some detentions at school," said Ms Tweedy.

In March 2022, Mikolaj had gone to a cliff with the intention of jumping off. Ms Tweedy told the hearing: "He said he had been in a really bad place and that he had been planning this for a month.

"He said he was unable to go through with it because he feared he might not be successful."

However, "At the time of the assessment, Mikolaj had no thoughts of suicide or self-harm," said Ms Tweedy. "He said that was not the way to end things as it could cause further suffering for other people.

"I felt there were no obvious mental health difficulties and as Mikolaj had a diagnosis of autism, I felt it would be more beneficial for him to receive support from Grace House to help him understand his autism diagnosis and for his parents to access parental support groups."

Grace House had been unable to help, however, and there had been no referral back to CYPS.

Trust manager Dr Elizabeth Davis was asked by assistant coroner David Place about the time between Mikolaj being assessed and the scheduling of the first care team meeting and said demand for CYPS was 'significant'

At the time of Mikolaj's death, the Government target was 18 weeks. "That has now been changed to four week," said Dr Davis.

Recording a verdict of suicide, Mr Place said it was clear Mikolaj had been 'a troubled young man, who did have a history of suicidal ideation'.

He said: "It is disappointing that there is such a demand for the service that there is a delay in young people being seen by the appropriate professions - that is not limited to this locality."

But, Mr Place added: "From what I have heard, I do not believe it is likely to have resulted in a different treatment path for Mikolaj."

He said given the actions described in the police report, it was clear what had happened.

"I am satisfied Mikolaj voluntarily initiated this action, with the intent of the consequence that it led to and that the only conclusion available to me is one of suicide," he said.