Family's tribute to 'wonderful, caring and kind' woman who died at scene of A19 collision near Sunderland

Emergency services attended but sadly 68-year-old Jean Buckle passed away at the scene.

The 33-year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and continues to assist officers with the investigation.

A tribute from Jean's family has been issued by Northumbria Police.

Jean’s next of kin are currently being supported by specially trained family liaison officers, and in a joint family statement, the family spoke of their sadness at her death.

The statement, issued on Wednesday, February 23 by Northumbria Police, said: “Jean’s family and friends are all deeply saddened by this terrible tragedy.

“Jean was a wonderful, caring, kind, thoughtful person, who would help everyone she could, always putting other people’s needs before her own.

“She was loved and will be missed by all her family and friends.”

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, added: “We will continue to offer Jean’s family any support they need and would ask everyone to respect their privacy as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“We ask anybody who was in the area at the time of the collision, or who may have witnessed anything of interest, who has not yet been in touch to please contact us.”

Contact 101 quoting log NP-20220216-0027 with any information.

