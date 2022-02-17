A19 COLLISION: Female pedestrian dies, police confirm, while driver of car remains in hospital

The collision happened at around 1am between junctions for the A690 and A183 and caused the road to be closed in both directions for most of the day.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Emergency services attended the incident but sadly a female pedestrian was confirmed as deceased at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been notified and specialist family liaison officers are offering them support at this tragic time.”

The 33 year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, has now appealed for anybody who witnessed the collision, or who has information that may assist the ongoing investigation, to come forward.

He said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the woman’s family and friends at this time.

“An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

The stretch of the A19 where the fatal collision took place.

“I am asking anybody who was in the area at the time of the collision, or who may have witnessed anything of interest, to get in touch with us.”

Foxcover Lane and both north and southbound lanes on the A19 have now fully reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 and quoting log NP-20220216-0027.

