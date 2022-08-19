Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend will see the British Triathlon Super Series head to Sunderland as some of the top athletes in the country take each other on to end the triathlon season.

The weekend of races will take place across the weekend of Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 across various coastal routes, resulting in a series of closed roads across the weekend.

Those wishing to watch the event have been advised to park for free at the Stadium of Light. This is around a 20 minute walk from the seafront.

Which roads across Roker and Seaburn will be closed this weekend for the British Triathlon Super Series? (Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images)

Which roads are closed across Roker and Seaburn this weekend?

Acting as the main route for the majority of the weekend’s racing, Whitburn Road will be closed from 7am on the Saturday until 8pm on the Sunday. This will run from the roundabout at the Grand Hotel and down to the Liberty Way roundabout on Dame Doherty Street.

Pier View, the road which links Harbour View Road to Marine Walk will also be closed between 7am on the Saturday and 8pm on the Sunday.

All the following roads are also closed across the same time frame.

The full length of Marine Walk will also be closed off to traffic, as will the estate on Barbary Drive. This includes Brunel Drive, Bloomfield Crescent, Hamilton Crescent, Normanby Crescent, Wheatsheaf Crescent, Hallgarth Crescent, Craven Crescent and Liddell Crescent.

Roker Park Terrace and Park Parade will also be closed off, as will St George’s Terrace, Ravine Terrace and both roads which connect the two. Roker Park Road will also be closed to traffic at its junction with Roker Baths Road and Side Cliff Road. This is the full length of the west side of the park.

Although Featherstone Street, Benedict Roadand Bede Street will all be open to cars, they are only accessible by driving north up Roker Baths Road and onto Bede Street rather than the closed Harbour View Road.