British Triathlon Super Series: When is the seafront event in Sunderland and which roads will be closed?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roker’s seafront will be packed to the brim with sporting action this weekend as the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final heads to Sunderland.

What is the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final?

The British Triathlon Super Series offers top athletes the chance to compete at the top level across the nation.

British Triathlon Super Series: When is the seafront event in Sunderland and how can I watch the Grand Final?

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After starting in Llanelli, Wales, back in May, the series is heading to Sunderland for its biggest weekend of the year. Over the weekend, champions will be crowned over the Senior, Junior and Youth age groups while further youth competitions will also be held over the weekend.

Families can also take part in events over the weekend with stands to help spectators get involved in triathlon events and disciplines while summer fun sporting sessions will be available to take part in between 10am and 2pm on both days.

This event is just the start of triathlon events in the region with the World Triathlon Championship Series set to head to Wearside in 2023.

Where and when is the British Triathlon Super Series in Sunderland?

The event is taking place over the weekend of Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21, with events taking place along the length of Roker seafront.

Marine Walk will see the majority of the action with the start and finish lines situated on the seafront as well as transition zones where participants will switch disciplines.

Roker Park will host part of the cycling stages as racers head back down the coast from Cliffe Park while Sunderland Marina will also see some action as part of the running route.

The full route will change depending on the age range of specific races.

Events on both days start at 8am with races starting throughout the day. Saturday will end with the Senior Male race starting at 4:32pm and the weekend will come to a close following the 3:44pm Senior Mixed Relay race on Sunday.

Where can I watch the British Triathlon Super Series and how do I get to the race site?

Races are set out along the coastline from Sunderland Marina all the way up to Cliffe Park and Recreation Park at Seaburn.

Spectators can watch the event for free with free parking available at the Stadium of Light.

Which roads are closed this weekend in Sunderland for the British Triathlon Super Series?

Following the route of the races, Whitburn Road will be closed from 7am on the Saturday until 9pm on the Sunday. This will run from the roundabout at the Grand Hotel and down to the Liberty Way roundabout on Dame Doherty Street.

The full length of Marine Walk will also be closed off to traffic, as will the estate on Barbary Drive.

Roker Park Road, Roker Park Terrace and Park Parade will also be closed off, as will St George’s Terrace, Ravine Terrace and both roads which connect the two.