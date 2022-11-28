The B1268 City Way widening scheme is entering its final stages, with a resurfacing and finishing programme beginning today, Monday, November 28.

The work is intended to upgrade the road ahead of new housing development across the south and east of the city and improvements have already included re-modelling and improving capacity at the A690 Durham Road and A19 junction.

Phase one has begun today and will continue until Friday, December 2.

The road is closed eastbound between Monarch Way and Camberwell Way, including the junction, with traffic exiting Camberwell Way only be able to travel west.

The second phase starts on Monday, December 5, and will run until Friday, December 9, with the westbound carriageway of City Way closed between Camberwell Way and Monarch Way and traffic only able to exit Camberwell Way eastbound.

Diversions will be in place via Silksworth Way, Silksworth Road and the A690 both weeks, with advance information for motorists on Silksworth Way, Silksworth Road, Doxford Park Way, the A19 and A690.

The work includes resurfacing

The third phase will take place on Sunday, December 4, and Sunday, December 11, and will involve a full closure of City Way between Monarch Way and Doxford Park Way.

Drivers will still be able to access Monarch Way from the A19, while access to Camberwell Way for the Oak Tree Farm pub and David Lloyd gym will be via Glanville Road, where the bus-only restrictions will be suspended during the works.

All businesses in the area are open as normal.

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Dynamic City, Coun Kevin Johnston, said the work was important to support the city’s future development: "The works were planned to be completed in Autumn 2022, however, we have suffered some delays in our original schedule because of utility diversions,” he said.