Bus cancellations and diversions in place in Sunderland following 'antisocial behaviour and vandalism'

According to Stagecoach North East, the number 8 and number 20 buses are diverting from the Round Robin pub, Chester Road and Pennywell Road in both directions.

In a social media post sent at about 3.40pm on Sunday (November 27), the firm added there would be no services running between The Round Robin pub and St Annes RC Church, in Hylton Road.

A tweet from the company said: “Once again the antisocial behaviour and vandalism has started on Hylton road.

"Our service 8 & 20 are now diverting from the Round robin, Chester Rd, Pennywell Rd in both directions.

"So NO service between The Round Robin and St Annes on Hylton Rd. (Police informed).”

Northumbria Police has been contacted for more information.

