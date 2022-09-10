Update: A1M near Chester-le-Street fully reopens following early morning collision

One lane has been closed northbound and two of the three lanes on the southbound side of the motorway were closed between Junction 63 and 64 for several hours.

It is understood a van overturned onto the central reservation at around 6.50am on September 10.

Road officials at National Highways: North East later confirmed that all lanes had reopened following recovery work by around 1pm.

There were still some slight residual delays in the area.