News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Update: A1M near Chester-le-Street fully reopens following early morning collision

The A1M has fully reopened around Chester-le-Street following a collision on Saturday morning.

By Mark Payne
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 10:00 am
Updated Saturday, 10th September 2022, 1:58 pm

One lane has been closed northbound and two of the three lanes on the southbound side of the motorway were closed between Junction 63 and 64 for several hours.

It is understood a van overturned onto the central reservation at around 6.50am on September 10.

Road officials at National Highways: North East later confirmed that all lanes had reopened following recovery work by around 1pm.

Most Popular

There were still some slight residual delays in the area.

Read More

Read More
New £100-million plus Metro Flow scheme could pave way to bringing network to Wa...
The incident happened on the A1M.