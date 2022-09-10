Update: A1M near Chester-le-Street fully reopens following early morning collision
The A1M has fully reopened around Chester-le-Street following a collision on Saturday morning.
One lane has been closed northbound and two of the three lanes on the southbound side of the motorway were closed between Junction 63 and 64 for several hours.
It is understood a van overturned onto the central reservation at around 6.50am on September 10.
Road officials at National Highways: North East later confirmed that all lanes had reopened following recovery work by around 1pm.
Most Popular
-
1
Hunt for robbers as OAP in hospital with facial injuries after 'horrendous' attack in his own home
-
2
Bank holiday declared for date of Queen's state funeral
-
3
Sunderland groom who brought his wedding forward after cancer diagnosis dies just eight days after tying knot
-
4
Great North Run: Organisers confirm famous half marathon WILL go ahead on Sunday in wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death
-
5
Queen Elizabeth II: Where you can sign books of condolence in Sunderland, Washington, Hetton and Houghton
There were still some slight residual delays in the area.
Read More
Read MoreNew £100-million plus Metro Flow scheme could pave way to bringing network to Wa...