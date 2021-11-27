Travel operator Nexus, which manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, has confirmed that all services across the system will remain suspended for the rest of Saturday – with the possibility that Sunday (November 28) will be affected as well.

The closure has been caused by extensive damage right across Metro’s infrastructure after trees were brought down during the storm.

Metro bosses have revealed that it is some of the worst damage that they have seen in Metro’s 40 years of operations.

Nexus is advising customers not to travel unless it is essential, with Metro tickets available for use on local bus services.

On Saturday morning, the travel operator confirmed that work was being carried out across the network to assess the damage and carry out repairs.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “Metro Services are to remain suspended for the rest of today and possibly tomorrow.

“This is as a result of some of the worst storm damage we have seen in Metro’s 40 years of operations.

“The damage caused by fallen trees is widespread and extensive. We are working as quickly as we can to repair these issues.

“Our customers should check www.nexus.org.uk and keep an eye on @My_Metro on Twitter for the latest on updates on the latest service resumptions.

“Thanks go to all of our customers for their patience during this challenging weather event.”

