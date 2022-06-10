TRAFFIC UPDATE: Delays expected after A1(M) reopens following huge lorry fire

The A1(M) southbound between junction 59 and junction 58, near Darlington has reopened following the lorry blaze this morning, June 10.
Drivers are being warned to allow extra time for delays to clear as the road currently has two miles of congestion.
Emergency services attended the scene after the vehicle, which was transporting paper, caught fire at around 1.41am but while the initial fire was extinguished, the lorry reignited several times.
A National Highways spokesperson said: “All lanes are now open on the #A1M southbound near #Darlington between J59 and J58 following an earlier lorry fire.
“Please allow extra time for delays to clear as currently 2 miles of congestion. Thank you for your patience. Have a safe onward journey.”