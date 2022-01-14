This is why abnormal loads will be moving through Sunderland city centre roads on Monday

The lorries will be transporting crane sections from Liebherr’s plant in Deptford to the Port of Sunderland for export on Monday. January 17.

They include three loads that are 34 metres (111ft) long and two that are 5.6m (18ft) wide.

They will travel under police escorts and to avoid peak journey times they are due to be moved from 9.30am.

City centre drivers could face delays as the sections are transported along Farringdon Row, A1231 Silksworth Row, St Mary's Boulevard, A1018 West Wear Street and High Street East.Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Coun Claire Rowntree said: "We appreciate road users’ patience while these five large loads are transported to the Port of Sunderland.

“While the movement may cause some delays, seeing these crane sections transported is an impressive example of products that have been manufactured here in Sunderland."

Cranes being moved through the city centre last month. Pics: Susan Barraclough

