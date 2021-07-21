Works are being carried out on the A690 slip roads, A1231 eastbound slip road and A1231 Sunderland Highway eastbound.

Stretches of road across the city will be closed overnight in the coming weeks as Sunderland City Council resurface roads in a major project.

The A690 slip roads at the B1284 Rainton Bridge will be resurfaced overnight from Tuesday, July 27 to Friday July, 30 with diversions in place from 7pm to 6am.

Further works in the coming weeks include the re-surfacing of the A1231 eastbound slip road at A195 Northumberland Way, which will see the road closed from 7pm to 6am Monday, August 2 and Tuesday, August 3.

The A1231 Sunderland Highway eastbound between Nissan Interchange and A19 will also be closed from Friday, August 6 at 7pm until the early hours of Sunday, August 8 – this work has been planned to take place during Nissan’s holiday closure period to minimise disruption.

The works are some of the major re-surfacing projects currently programmed by Sunderland City Council, which have been coordinated with Costain and Highways England to ensure that congestion is limited.Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree, said: "One of this council's key priorities is investing in our city's transport network and infrastructure."Highway maintenance and re-surfacing across the city are part of this priority for improving the city’s roads. For resurfacing work such as this, we look to complete overnight and, in this case, during Nissan’s shutdown to cause as little disruption as possible to motorists."

