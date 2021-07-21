The organised dog walk has relaunched at STACK in Seaburn.

Woofs n Scruffs, who have a shop, self-serving baths and grooming business at Stack Seaburn have re-launched a weekly organised dog walk along the coastline.

The weekly guided group dog walk will take place every Sunday at 9.55am from Woofs n Scruffs unit at Stack, before setting off for a walk along to Roker Park and back.

Woofs n Scruffs say the organised group walk is an opportunity for people to socialise over their shared love of dogs and is not only welcome to dog owners but anyone who wants to get out to enjoy the fresh air and meet other people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 70 dog walkers and their pets attended the last event.

The first dog walk, which took place in September 2020 after the first lockdown, attracted over 70 people with their pets – but restrictions on mass gatherings meant the event could no longer run.

Now, the group have re-launched following the relaxation on social gatherings from Monday, July 19.

Mark Potts-Brown, owner of Woofs n Scruffs said: “We have been desperate to get the group dog walk back up and running after 18 months of lockdowns and isolations. We put this walk on to bring people together and make a social activity for anyone to get involved with.

"We know that people often get pets to help with loneliness and this is a great opportunity to meet other people whilst getting some light exercise and fresh air which helps massively with mental health and wellbeing.”

All dogs are welcome at STACK Seaburn until 9pm so walkers can enjoy a bite to eat and a drink after the walk.

STACK has also started to run a weekly ‘Mackem Mutts’ competition for proud owners to show off their pooches – those wanting to get involved just need to send in their favourite picture of their dog to STACK in order to win a goody bag from Woofs n Scruffs and the chance of being featured on the big screen.

Mark added: "The last time we held these walks all dogs were very well behaved and kept on their leads, we were pleased to see owners being responsible, cleaning up after their pets and just enjoying seeing all the different types of breeds.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.