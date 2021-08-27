Stretches of road across Wearside will be closed for resurfacing in the coming weeks as Sunderland City Council continues its £5.7million investment in the city’s roads and footways.

As part of the work to improve the condition of more than 200 of the city’s streets, Toll Bar Road in Ryhope will be closed for resurfacing between 8am and 6pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 31 and September 1, with diversions in place.

The work has been been scheduled to coincide with periods of reduced traffic on the roads before schools restart after the six-week summer break.

Drivers have been warned of delays while road improvements are carried out

Further works in the coming weeks include the re-surfacing of the A1231 Westbound north of Queen Alexandra Bridge, which will see the road closed from 8am to 6pm on Sunday, September 19.

The full re-surfacing programme, including associated road closures, is available on the council’s website at www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/14887/Roads-and-bridges.

Funding for the works is provided through the council’s Local Transport Plan and Incentive Fund allocation, its capital budget and the Government’s Pothole Fund.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree, said: "Resurfacing and maintaining roads is a key part of this council’s commitment to improving highways and infrastructure across Sunderland.

"While these works are necessary, we appreciate that road closures can cause an inconvenience, and always carry out resurfacing works during quieter periods where possible. We would like to thank motorists for their patience while the work is ongoing."