Sunderland Metro line reopens after train is damaged by overhead obstruction
Sunderland’s Metro line has reopened after being forced to close just hours after full services resumed.
By Kevin Clark
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 11:04am
Trains had been unable to run between South Hylton and Park Lane since November after a storm caused severe damage to a substation at Pallion.
But the line was closed between the two stations first thing this morning after a train was damaged by an obstruction on overhead cables.
The line has now reopened in both directions