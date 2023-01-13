News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland Metro line reopens after train is damaged by overhead obstruction

Sunderland’s Metro line has reopened after being forced to close just hours after full services resumed.

By Kevin Clark
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 11:04am

Trains had been unable to run between South Hylton and Park Lane since November after a storm caused severe damage to a substation at Pallion.

Metro bosses announced yesterday that services would resume today, Friday, January 13.

But the line was closed between the two stations first thing this morning after a train was damaged by an obstruction on overhead cables.

The line has now reopened in both directions

The Metro line between Park Lane and South Hylton is closed again
