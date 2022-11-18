Sunderland bus strikes suspended as further talks to take place over pay dispute

The GMB union has confirmed today to Stagecoach that the strikes planned for next week in Sunderland have been suspended to allow further talks to take place.

Steve Walker, Managing Director of Stagecoach North East, said: “We are pleased that GMB have called off their strike action to allow further talks to take place. We are now planning to run our full timetabled service next week.

“We are determined to seek a resolution that will bring an end to the ongoing strikes and the current uncertainty for our customers. We know that a number of our employees want to see this dispute settled and an end to the strikes, and we welcome the further talks with GMB

