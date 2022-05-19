Sunderland at Wembley: Go North East changes Saturday services - how is your route affected

The North East's largest bus company has tweaked local bus timetables this Saturday, May 21 as tens of thousands of Sunderland fans head to Wembley.
Go North East is expecting to carry ‘considerably lower numbers’ of passengers across Wearside so to help with this and the current driver shortage, timetables will be revised on a small number of services for the day.
Some changes include running to enhanced Sunday timetables, additional morning and evening journeys to help workers, shoppers, and those staying locally to watch the match.
Take a look at the bus service changes across Sunderland on Saturday, May 21:
Sunderland District Berries 2 & 2A –
Buses to run every hour until 9am and every 15 minutes until around 6pm. Services will then run every half an hour until 11pm. Stops at Hollycarrside Hewitt Avenue, Leechmere Road opp ASDA, Shiney Row Station Road / Helmsley Close, Barnwell Avondale Avenue Shops, Biddick Village Centre (NW-bound) will run at a reduced service.
Service 5 –
Services will run every hour.
Service 9 –
Services will run every hour.
Prince Bishops 20 –
Buses to run every 30 minutes.
Sunderland District Cherry 35 & 35A –
Buses to run every 20 minutes. No buses will stop at Easington Lane Clock (S-bound) or Silksworth Health Centre (E-bound)
Sunderland District Graphite 39 & 39A –
Buses to run every 30 minutes.
Sunderland District Violet 55 –
Services will run every hour. No buses will run from South Hetton Grasmere Terrace until 8.21pm and services will not stop at Doxford International Greggs Bakery.
Cityrider 56 –
Buses to run every 20 minutes until 6pm when services will run every 30 minutes until 12am. Buses will run every hour from 12am until 5am.
Drifter 60 –
Services will run every 20 minutes until 6pm when buses will run every 30 minutes. From 10.29pm services will run every hour until 4.31am.
Sunderland District Blue 61 –
Buses to run every 30 minutes until 7.07pm when services will be reduced to every hour.