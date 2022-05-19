Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police presence remains in and around an address on the corner of Barnard Street and Chester Road in The Westlands area of the city after officers executed a warrant shortly before 9am on Wednesday, May 18.

Part of Chester Road was closed near to Bishopwearmouth Cemetery but was later reopened.

Power was seen being disconnected from the property earlier this morning as officers stood on the corner of Barnard Street.

Police have returned to the address off Chester Road.

Officers have since arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of producing a controlled drug and remains in police custody.

Yesterday, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9am officers executed a warrant at an address in The Westlands area of Sunderland.

“The planned strike followed intelligence that suggested drug-related criminality may be operating from the property.

“Officers gained entry and located a large-scale cannabis farm. A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug and he remains in police custody.

The power has been cut at an address in Sunderland following a 'large-scale' Cannabis farm find.

“A section of Chester Road was closed as a precaution during the warrant, while as a safety precaution, electricity at the address in question had to be switched off which also impacted a small number of other homes in the area.

“Power has since been restored and the road has reopened. We would like to thank the community for their cooperation and patience throughout the incident.”

One woman, who did not wish to be named, told the Echo she had been visiting her parents nearby.

Power cut at the address.

She said: “There were four or five police cars and there was a dog unit on the next street.”

Another woman said: "About eight o'clock, the armed police cars pulled up and the police jumped out. They tried to break the door down a couple of times.

"They were pointing their guns at the house and saying 'Come out with your hands up. We will not hurt you.' They have gone in and then took the dogs in."