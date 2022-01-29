Storm Malik: Sunderland's Bridges Shopping Centre reopens following closure for bad weather

Gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour hit the North East yesterday, January 30, as an Amber weather was in place for the region.

In a customer service update posted on social media yesterday, the mall confirmed the decision had been taken to limit customer access while safety concerns were assessed.

Now the centre has announced that the mall and car park have reopened.

The message to shoppers said: “We're pleased to let you know that the centre and both car parks are open! Thanks to our staff for their hard work and our shoppers for their patience and support yesterday.

“We're continuing to monitor the weather and the situation over the coming days - safety always comes first above everything.”

Storm Malik ripped throughout the region yesterday causing damage to homes and public transport services.

The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland.

Energy firm, Northern Powergrid issued an update today for the 23,000 homes still without power across the North East following damage caused by Storm Malik on Saturday.

A second storm, named Storm Corrie is expected to hit the region on Monday morning as another yellow weather warned is issued for gusts of 70 to 80mph, and potentially even up to 90mph in some exposed coastal locations.

Forecasters say the UK’s weather will remain blustery through the start of the week although it will feel mild with temperatures climbing to double figures by Tuesday.

