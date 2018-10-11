Safe A19 campaign: What our petition is and how you can get involved

More than 2,000 people have backed our calls for action on the A19 - and we want you to get involved.

The Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and Hartlepool Mail last year launched a campaign calling on the Government to carry out an inquiry into safety on the A19.

More than 2,000 people have signed our petition.

Backed by Grahame Morris MP, who stands for Easington, our petition's aim is to get the Department of Transport to look at the road and its issues, and take action to protect our region and its people.

Read more: Find out how you back our campaign for a safer A19

Delays rocked the region yesterday after a five-car crash on the A19 at Seaham, which closed the road for a number of hours.

Some drivers involved in the collision suffered minor injuries - and the incident reignited the urgency for action on the route, between Wolviston and Boldon.

Related content: Drivers suffer injuries in five-car crash which closed A19

Since our campaign's launch, Mr Morris has continued to press for answers from Parliament over what's to be done on the road.

On the one-year anniversary of our campaign's launch, the MP slammed transport chiefs for not addressing the dangers raised. He then renewed calls for a safety review into the route.

He also said he was not willing to accept that driver error is solely responsible for collisions.

In a previous online poll, readers expressed an interest in seeing extra lanes added to the road. Others wanted to see improvements to junctions and slip roads, as well as average speed cameras.

Related content: Campaign calls for Government inquiry into A19 safety after spate of crashes

Some backed a change in speed limit.

Speaking one year on from the petition's launch, Mr Morris added: "We’re still seeing delays collisions. The A19 remains an accident black spot.

“The Safe A19 campaign should continue until action is taken to reduce the regular accidents that cause delays and disruption for residents and businesses."

For more information about our petition, you can view it online and sign it here.