Drivers suffer injuries in five-car crash which closed A19

Drivers suffered injuries following a five-car crash which caused chaos on the A19 this morning.

The smash happened on the northbound side of the road between the B1404 Seaton Lane and the A1018 at Seaham at 6.20am.

The road was closed after the Seaton Lane turn-off but Highways England workers cleared the scene of debris and the it is now fully re-open.

Drivers had to be diverted via the A1018.

Durham Police say that five cars were involved in the crash and some drivers suffered minor injuries.

The A19 northbound. Copyright Google Maps.

A spokeswoman for Durham Police said: "The A19 Northbound was closed following a collision involving up to five vehicles.

"Traffic was diverted onto the A1018.

"Occupants of the cars are believed to have suffered minor injuries only.

"The incident was first reported at 6.20am.

"One lane was reopen by 8am.

"Both lanes were reopen by 8.30am."

Highways England tweeted: "The full closure has been removed with lane one closed while we clear debris and wait for all emergency vehicles to leave scene."

The organisation had earlier tweeted: "A19 Northbound full closure at A1018 Seaham due to a serious traffic collision.

"@DurhamPolice are at scene with other emergency sercvices.

"All traffic is being diverted onto A1018.

"Traffic should follow the coast road towards Sunderland.

"Then use A1231 & A690 to return to A19.

"Diversion is via Hollow Diamond symbol.

"We are clearing debris and arranging to move the vehicles involved."