Roads chiefs in Sunderland urged to ‘urgently’ rethink plans for major overhaul of bus routes to and from Holmeside

The proposed road would be created through the site of the former Peacocks retail store, which was destroyed by a fire in 2019, and aims to improve links to taxi ranks and a proposed multi-storey car park on Holmeside.

If approved, this would turn traffic from Holmeside onto Maritime Street and through to Brougham Street and Waterloo Place – with a one-way clockwise gyratory system returning traffic to Holmeside in an easterly direction.

When the work is complete, Holmeside will become a one-way traffic system.

However the plans have sparked concerns from Sandhill councillor, Paul Edgeworth, who believes the scheme could prompt a backlash from bus passengers.

The Liberal Democrat said: “The council’s plans for this new road layout are all well and good, but they have spectacularly failed to let people know that this proposal would mean buses can only travel westbound up Holmeside and Vine Place.

“If this planning application is granted without asking bus users what they think, then the council will rightly face a big backlash from the hundreds of people who travel into the city centre each and every day who get off the bus at TK Maxx.

“When the changes come into force it will be too late to do anything about it, which is why Sunderland Council should urgently consult with bus users, passengers groups and, crucially, disabled persons groups in the city before ploughing ahead with these changes.

“Walking from another stop or down from Park Lane interchange will be fine for most of us, but if you have disabilities or have a tough time walking then this could have a huge impact on you.”

Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of the city council and cabinet member for environment and transport, said the traffic scheme would have several benefits, including “rationalising bus movements and other vehicular movements within the city centre, while enhancing road safety and accessibility for all highway users”.

A priority bus route will be added on Holmeside heading towards Vine Place.

In a response to Cllr Edgeworth, she insisted a range of consultation work had already been carried out.

Cllr Rowntree added: “The scheme would create a more pedestrian-friendly environment and link the station with taxi ranks on Brougham Street [and] will also include public realm works at the southern entrance to the train station.

“The city council carried out an initial pre-engagement with local [councillors]; key stakeholders, including bus companies; residents and businesses to draw out comments on the proposals.

“Leaflets were also sent out to all properties affected within the city centre and they were given five weeks to comment on the plans.

A new road link will be added at the former Peacock's store.

“Local press was informed and social media posts were published, advising the wider public of the proposals with an online form available to submit comments.

“The online form also provided an option to have a more detailed one to one discussion with the design team.”

A planning decision on the road link is expected to be made in coming months.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/00161/LP3

