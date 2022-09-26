How will the strike affect Metro services?

Although Metro staff are not taking industrial action, services operating between Pelaw and South Hylton will be affected as this stretch of track is part of the national rail network which is owned and managed by Network Rail. If Network Rail does not have enough people at work to operate signals then train services cannot run.

How will services be Metro services affected between Pelaw and South Hylton?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No Metro services will be running between Pelaw and South Hylton on Saturday, October 1, and Saturday, October 8.

Passengers will need to find alternative travel on those days. It is not possible to provide replacement buses, so customers should find alternative travel or put off their journeys. Metro users can check its Journey Planner for information on bus options.

Will there be ticket acceptance on local bus routes in the affected area?

There will be ticket acceptance on the following buses. Stagecoach: X24,18/18A, 8, 10/11; Go North East: 9, 56; Gateshead Central Taxis: 558

No Metro trains will run on the Sunderland line over the next two Saturdays

Will Metro services be affected on the days after the strikes?

The strike will mean that services between Pelaw and South Hylton will not start until 7am on Sunday 2 October and on Sunday 9 October.

Will the rest of the Metro network be affected?