Queen's funeral: Important info on Metro, bus, ferry and train services for Monday

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a Bank Holiday was announced to coincide with the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, which will be held on Monday, September 19.

The UK and the world have been in mourning after the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch who died last week at the age of 96.

The day has been declared as a day off to ensure the people of the UK are able to pay their respects to The Queen and remember her reign.

Essential public transport services in the North East including Tyne and Wear Metro, buses, the Shields Ferry and trains will still operate.

Here is what will happen with these services across the region on the day of the Queen’s funeral on Monday (September 19):

Tyne and Wear Metro

There will be a normal weekday timetable in operation on Metro, without the additional peak time services in the morning or early evening.

Go North East.

Metro Flow replacement buses will operate every 15 minutes between South Shields and Pelaw but with additional services before 7am.

Buses

Local bus operators are putting in place Sunday timetables.

The Shields Ferry

The Ferry will be running a normal weekday timetable on Monday, September 19 from 6.45am to 8pm.

Rail