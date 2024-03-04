Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers will be taking a trip into the future of transport when a self-driving shuttle bus begins operating between key sites in the city.

The Sunderland Advanced Mobility Shuttle (SAMS) is described by operators as "a pioneering initiative aimed at revolutionising urban mobility and enhancing accessibility for residents and visitors alike".

The shuttles are due to begin transporting passengers this spring.

The project will trial three self-driving zero emission autonomous shuttles, designed specifically for SAMS by Aurrigo.

These will carry passengers between Sunderland Interchange, the university campus and the Sunderland Royal Hospital. Safety operators will always be onboard, but the move is towards remote supervision.

Training for operators and on-board 'safety attendants' will begin in April, and work is already under way on mapping out a route for the shuttles "to optimise navigation capabilities and ensure seamless travel experiences for passengers".

The shuttle will run along an 'intelligent transport corridor', enabled by 5G small cells which are being installed along the vehicle route by Boldyn Networks.

The project has been awarded £3million by the Government and matched by industry, totalling £6million.

The project is led by Sunderland City Council in partnership with antonymous technology firm Aurrigo, Stagecoach, ANGOKA Ltd, Swansea University, Boldyn Networks and Newcastle University.

The council's chief executive, Patrick Melia, said: "As we prepare to welcome the Sunderland Advanced Mobility Shuttle to our city streets, we are embarking on an exciting journey towards a more connected and sustainable future.

"SAMS represents a significant leap forward in our efforts to embrace innovation and improve the quality of life for our residents. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this self-driving shuttle will have on urban mobility across Sunderland."

Richard Fairchild, chief operations officer at Aurrigo, said: “Collaborating with technology leaders at Sunderland City Council and other project partners to develop plans into real-world solutions, is a significant step forward in research for self-driving vehicles operating on public roads.