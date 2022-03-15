Sunderland City Council's Cabinet is due to confirm the schemes at its meeting on Tuesday, March 22.

A total of 238 highways and maintenance projects have been prepared following community consultation with councillors and residents, condition assessments and surveys plus where necessary studies looking at traffic volumes or accident analysis.

Works on more cycle paths, 20mph schools zones and community parking schemes is continuing and a budget of £9.539million has been allocated for work across Wearside over the next 12 months.

The programme of maintenance includes improvements to stretches of the city's key routes and junctions such as resurfacing at the A182/A183 Shiney Row roundabout, the A690 Durham Road, Toll Bar Road in Ryhope and works that were deferred because of the pandemic.Coun Claire Rowntree is Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport. She said the works would be good for business and help to make life better for residents, as well as improving public safety: "Every year we need to look carefully at where it's necessary to maintain and invest in our highways and transport links,” she said.

"These works on maintaining and upgrading our highways help keep our city moving from whether its commuting, shopping and leisure, the emergency services or whether it's businesses transporting goods into or out of Sunderland.

"We have a thorough and rigorous process that helps draw up where and how works take place and this includes, as a listening council, taking on board community feedback alongside factors such as surface conditions and road safety.

More than 200 schemes are set to be approved

"Progressing our City Plan for making Sunderland a more dynamic, healthy and vibrant 21st century, includes investing and maintaining in our highways, our school and 20mph zones, our cycle paths and supporting sustainable transport to bring more environmental benefits."

For bridge maintenance, works are planned at the A182 Washington Highway Chartershaugh Bridge over the River Wear, the A1231 footbridge, and at the Hetton Road interchange that carries the A182 Washington Highway over the A690 Durham Road.

The plans will be discussed next week

